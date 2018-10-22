P.E.I. retailers holding at $200M sales
Despite some levelling off of growth in 2018, P.E.I. retailers have maintained sales at more than $200 million a month since October, Statistics Canada reports.
Sales up 5.1% annually
Seasonally adjusted sales on the Island had strong growth throughout 2017, and peaked at an adjusted value of $204.5 million in January.
Sales slipped in the first few months of the year, but stayed above that $200 million mark first passed in October.
The summer months saw a recovery, and August 2018 sales — at $204.1 still short of the January record — were 5.1 per cent higher than August 2017. Nationally the annual sales growth was 3.5 per cent.
