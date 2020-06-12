P.E.I. retailers optimistic worst times of pandemic behind them

Statistics Canada released the dismal results of the retail sector for April on Friday, but P.E.I. retailers are open again and looking forward to a brighter future.

Overall sales were down about a quarter on P.E.I. compared to the previous April, while they were down about a third nationally. P.E.I. sales were boosted by food and hardware, both up significantly. Sales for the other sectors combined were down 40 per cent.

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director for the Retail Council of Canada, said April was a difficult time for many.

"It's been a really hard go," said Cormier.

"In the middle of that, of course, you had all the increased expenses in order to get yourself back open again."

Those expenses included creating and implementing a plan for physical distancing in stores.

Cormier said he is getting calls from P.E.I. retailers daily, and despite the difficult time they have been through their spirits are good.

"They're really optimistic that this was an enormous blip, but they're hopeful that if we all keep doing the right things together that they'll be able to stay open for the long haul," he said.

The P.E.I. economy had been doing well, Cormier said, and retail has been part of that with sales growth of about eight per cent in 2019. He expects that will return.

