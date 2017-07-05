P.E.I. restaurants takeout only due to COVID-19 restrictions

All restaurants on P.E.I. are now closed for indoor dining.

The announcement was made by the province on Sunday after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend.

However, restaurants are still allowed to operate for takeout.

Jessica Xu, assistant manager at Taste of India, says her restaurant already had a plan in place to continue takeout orders in case indoor dining closed.

"I have staff members who have family that are considered high risk and I would never want to put them in that uncomfortable position, whether or not they would be quitting a job," she said, adding no one should have to choose between income and safety.

'It wasn’t much of a surprise for us,' says Jessica Xu, assistant manager of Taste of India about dining rooms shutting down. (Brian Higgins/CBC News)

Five of Xu's 10 staff members have asked not to work for the time being because they also work in long-term care or have immunocompromised family members, she said.

"It wasn't much of a surprise for us," Xu said. "We still have staff members who do want to work. Because we are doing takeout only, we don't have to worry about additional staff for tables."

Xu said she is looking into what additional provincial or federal support she can get to help those she had to lay off.

The Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce released a statement which said it is "incredibly challenging" for restaurant businesses who rely on the holiday shopping season for revenues to carry them through the winter months.

"This will be a stressful time for businesses, but by following CPHO protocols, we can curb the spread and get through this together," chamber CEO Penny Walsh-McGuire said in a release.

'We know we'll get through it, we know that we'll get these numbers down and hopefully we'll be open the 21st,' says Kevin Murphy CEO of Murphy Hospitality Group. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Kevin Murphy, president and CEO of the Murphy Hospitality Group, said the new restrictions were expected given the source hasn't been determined for the recent cluster of cases and he thinks it was the right decision.

"We know we'll get through it, we know that we'll get these numbers down and hopefully we'll be open the 21st," Murphy said.

MHG restaurants have shifted to a takeout and delivery model as well. Murphy said this shutdown will be handled smoother than the initial shutdown back in March.

"The first time around was a shock and you made plans on the run," he said. "We've been in it for nine months, we have seen the peaks and valleys."

Apps for ordering

Murphy said he met with senior management Sunday to ensure takeout options were in place.

Having technology such an app already in place that people can order food from is "invaluable," Murphy said.

"The first time around a number of people downloaded the app at that time," he said.

Murphy said he is considering relaunching a retail food service the company used back when things shut down in March.

Reminder of symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

