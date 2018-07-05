Charlottetown ReStore doesn't want to be 'place for people to dump off items', says manager

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown continues to receive items it can't resell.

So many that the store has installed a gate and camera system to deter people from dropping off these items.

Half the time it is stuff that we can salvage, but when it's pretty obvious, items that are well-worn and damaged it just gets to be a little frustrating on our end. — Paul Molyneaux, ReStore manager

Over the weekend, the store was donated a couch with broken springs and tears in the fabric.

When items like this are dropped off, staff typically have to drop them off at the closest dump.

'A little frustrating'

Paul Molyneaux, the store manager, says he doesn't think people are acting with bad intentions, but hopes potential donors consider the state of their furniture.

"Not everything that gets brought to the ReStore is automatically accepted. Obviously we don't want to become just a place for people to dump off items," he said.

This couch was left at the ReStore last weekend. Molyneaux says it can be frustrating when people leave unusable items. (Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. ReStore/Facebook)

"I know people are doing it out of the goodness of their heart but there's just some things that we obviously cannot sell for various reasons."

Molyneaux says people dropping off items that can't be sold is a common occurrence, and with certain donations it can be annoying.

"They're trying to help out … half the time it is stuff that we can salvage, but when it's pretty obvious, items that are well-worn and damaged it just gets to be a little frustrating on our end."

Call ahead

He says the store has installed cameras and is using social media to share when people drop off items that are unusable.

Molyneaux says if you're not sure whether an item is OK to be donated, call and ask first.

The ReStore isn't the only store where this happens.

Value Village and Mission Thrift Stores in Charlottetown also experience this regularly.

