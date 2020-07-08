Habitat for Humanity ReStore resumes curbside pickups

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown is filling up again now that donation pickups have resumed.

The pickup service at homes was suspended in March due to concerns about COVID-19.

ReStore manager Paul Molyneaux said it's great to see the items come in again but there are some changes with the service to ensure safety.

"We're doing curbside pickup, so that basically means your driveway, your garage, your front porch, your yard. We're just not going into people's houses to get the donations."

Molyneaux said people should call to make an appointment for a pickup time to ensure items aren't left too long in the elements.

Proceeds from the ReStore go toward Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., which constructs homes for "hard-working low-income families in the province," according to its website.

