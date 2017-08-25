P.E.I. launching restorative justice program for whole population

Prince Edward Island has opened up a new way for perpetrators and victims to work within the criminal justice system.

A restorative justice system has been available to Indigenous people on the Island since the early 2000s. Starting Thursday, it is open for anyone.

"It's basically a way of looking at crime that focuses on the relationships, and so who has been harmed in the aftermath of crime," said program coordinator Bethany Knox.

"Unlike our traditional system, it moves away from focusing on punishment and consequences and moreso focuses on who has been involved and who has been impacted, and most importantly how those players can make things right again."

A parallel system

The system does not replace traditional courts and sentencing, but it can have an impact on them, said Knox.

Anyone within the system can recommend a restorative justice process, from police to prosecutors to courts to probation officers. But it starts with the willingness of offenders to take responsibility for their actions.

In many cases, the process will involve a meeting between the offender and the victim, in the presence of trained facilitators, to discuss the offence and its impact, and ways in which the offender can make up for it.

The process can provide a better way for offenders to move forward, and for victims to directly deal with what has happened.

"There are limited options for victims of crime, and certainly this is an approach [where] the victim is central to the process," said Knox.

"Folks can really dive into their experience, let the other know what they've been through, how they've been impacted, and what they've been thinking about since."

While restorative justice does not remove the courts from the process, decisions made during the process will be taken into account during sentencing.

Knox will work with a staff of 12 facilitators to deliver restorative justice on the Island.

