Why restoration companies are struggling to find technicians to meet the demand

They're the people you call when your basement gets flooded, but they're able to do much more than that. And there are not enough of them.

Restoration technicians specialize in repairing buildings that have been damaged by water, fire and other types of disasters.

While some restoration services companies in P.E.I. say there's always work out there for their technicians, the sector is having a hard time finding recruits.

Justin Clark, owner of the Steamatic franchise in P.E.I., has eight full-time employees.

"We have ads out. We're getting a few, but no one really that's a complete fit.

"We're hiring and we're training. And … we're getting some good candidates in the door now that we're hoping to stay with us for years to come."

There are only a handful of restoration services companies in P.E.I. Clark said most of them are also having the same issues.

A big part of the problem, he said, is that there is "just so much work" in the construction sector right now. Most workers and tradespeople aren't looking for gigs, even during the off-season.

But what makes a good prospect isn't always the skills they already have. While a background in construction and carpentry is a plus, Clark said most of the training to be a restoration technician happens at work.

"A lot of times people, employees will come in ... work underneath a restoration technician and then follow along with the restoration technician for a year or more," he said.

"It's kind of like a tiered system where … you don't have to have a whole lot of skills. You just have to have the proper mindset and work ethic."

What a technician does

Adam Lawless, a technician with Steamatic, has been in the industry for more than decade.

"It's one of those jobs where it's the same every day, but it's different. And you'll learn on the job.

"A lot of thought has to go into what you're doing, you've constantly got to think outside the box."

Most jobs involve fixing damage caused by water, perhaps a broken pipe or a leaky toilet.

But it could be damage from smoke and fire, or mould. It could be graffiti removal. Maybe odours from pest infestations.

Technicians do all kinds of restoration. It can include smoke and fire damage. (CBC)

"There's a lot of different chemicals involved," Lawless said.

But Lawless said restoration technicians are prepared to deal with all sorts of things, such as oil spills or removing contaminated materials, blood and other bodily fluids from crime scenes.

On call

Lawless said restoration technicians always have to be on call.

"The biggest thing is dependability," he said.

He said you have to "answer your phone" because people having emergencies "are waiting for us."

""It's hard to know exactly what we're getting into until we're into it. Every situation is different."

But Lawless said the positives outweigh the negatives. He said the industry is full of knowledgeable people and that he enjoys the fast-paced nature of the job.

He said it also feels great to help people in difficult situations — and see what difference his work makes.

"It's a great feeling, when we're all done and everything's all signed off, everybody's happy," he said. "It is a good feeling to be able to sit back and look at what you started with and what your finished product looks like."