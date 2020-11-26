Business owner calls for stricter enforcement of self-isolation rules

A P.E.I. restaurateur is calling on Islanders to take self-isolation requirements more seriously, and wants governments to impose harsher penalties on those who don't.

Kevin Murphy, president of the Murphy Hospitality Group, says he doesn't blame the province for disallowing in-room dining as a circuit-breaker measure announced Saturday.

But he said the restaurant industry continues to suffer the impacts of other people's carelessness.

"It's getting very frustrating for the restaurant industry when these protocols are not being followed, and this is the impact it's having on our island, our industry, our restaurants," he said.

"And … it's really time that these are taken seriously. And we have to make examples of people that want to continually break the protocol because it's us that are paying in the business community and it's been going on a year."

The province has fined dozens of people for violating public health measures, but Murphy suggests more needs to be done.

He said while his restaurants will remain open for takeout, he has laid off some staff for the third time this year.

"No one takes this into account when they see this, that there's hundreds, if not thousands of Islanders that are laid off today and tomorrow.

"And when it's two weeks, three weeks or four weeks, you know, their income and their life, the quality of life, it's just tough for them."

Mike Perry, owner of The Breakfast Spot, says closing restaurants has a trickle-down effect on other businesses. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Mike Perry, the owner of the The Breakfast Spot in Summerside, which was identified as a COVID-19 exposure site, said he had planned to open on March 6 after a deep cleaning but now must wait until at least March 14 under the new rules.

"It's devastating. We've lost this weekend's sales, next weekend sales and the following," he said.

It's just so difficult for all of us here, every restaurant. — Mike Perry

"It's just so difficult for all of us here, every restaurant. And it ripples down into other businesses as well that depend on the traffic that we create as a restaurant, [such as] more people coming into town. And it's devastating for many, many businesses."

Thank you to Chamber member <a href="https://twitter.com/C21Colonial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@C21Colonial</a> for your quick action in curbing the spread of COVID-19.<br><br>We are all in this together. <br><br>If you are feeling any symptoms, please get tested. <a href="https://t.co/IazbhSwZEU">pic.twitter.com/IazbhSwZEU</a> —@ChtownChamber

Perry said the circuit breaker was the right thing to do, and suggested perhaps government should have done even more.

"It looks like it's spreading quickly. I think the government has to do what they can."

