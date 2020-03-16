Island restaurants react to COVID-19 concerns

Island restaurants are taking precautions after the first case of COVID-19 was found on P.E.I. over the weekend.

Some restaurants are enacting more stringent sanitization practices, cancelling upcoming events, limiting the number of people they let in or shutting down completely.

The Breakfast Spot in Summerside has decided to close its doors until further notice. Owner Mike Perry said it was a difficult decision, but the risk was too high for staff and patrons, who are often seniors.

"Can I afford to do this? No, but sometimes we have to," he said.

"We can't worry about our finances. It's got to be about the public's health and safety."

He said he would be laying off all staff so they can collect EI until they return to work.

McDonald's has temporarily shut down play areas for kids until further notice. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Slaymaker and Nichols in Charlottetown has reduced its hours and is offering curbside delivery.

Owner Steve Murphy said patrons can text if they don't want to go inside and a meal will be brought to their car.

In a statement, McDonalds said all restaurants have temporarily shut down play areas for kids. McDonalds has also stopped refilling reusable coffee cups until further notice.

Some of the Island's biggest St. Patrick Day parties are being postponed. The Olde Dublin Pub and The Old Triangle, bith in Charlottetown, have rescheduled their events until May 17.

The Olde Dublin Pub in Charlottetown is limiting the amount of people allowed into the restaurant. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Olde Dublin is also limiting the amount of people allowed into the restaurant.

Many other restaurants and food establishments have increased sanitization efforts.

Kevin Murphy of the Murphy Hospitality Group, which owns several restaurants and bars on P.E.I., says staff is increasing the frequency and extent of cleaning and disinfecting practices.

He said business travel for employees has been restricted.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

