P.E.I. restaurants came roaring back in 2022

After two years of struggling through the pandemic, P.E.I. restaurants dished out dinner at record levels in 2022, according to Statistics Canada.

"We had a great summer. It was an incredibly busy second and third quarter," said Richard Court, the owner and operator of Pilot House and Sea Rocket Oyster House in Charlottetown.

"Once we got rolling and tourists started to come over the bridge and by plane it was full blast."

P.E.I. restaurant sales hit almost $88 million in July and August, a 17 per cent increase over the previous record, which was set in 2019.

Restaurateurs were looking forward to an even stronger 2020. Then came the pandemic. Restaurant dining rooms were closed in the spring and struggled through with delivery. The Atlantic bubble opened in the summer, but restaurant sales crashed to about $52 million in July and August.

The pain was not equally felt.

Full-service restaurants in particular suffered, with sales dropping more than 40 per cent. Limited service — takeout and delivery — was down only about 10 per cent in 2020. By 2021 takeout and delivery had more than recovered, while full-service restaurants were still down 15 per cent.

Anna Zeng, whose King's Barbecue and Vegetarian restaurant in Charlottetown offers both dine-in and takeout, as well as catering, said takeout was far from making up for lost sales in the dining room in 2020 and 2021.

"The last couple of years our business was totally dead," said Zeng.

"We don't have any dine-in. Some people tried to order pickup or delivery. But the business anywhere was not that good.... It was a big struggle for us."

But like Court's restaurants, King's Barbecue and Vegetarian has come out the other side.

"This summer, I am really happy. We can see the visitor coming back. Beside us there's a motel, they're all full. It's a big change this year," said Zeng.

"Now it's Christmastime I see more local people. They come back for the dine-in, and takeout and delivery too."

The catering business has picked up as well, she said.

Larger, better workforce

Sales is not the only aspect of the restaurant business that has improved.

While staffing at restaurants has been a challenge for years, 2020 and 2021 saw those struggles increase. Summer staff levels, which were more than 6,000 in 2019, fell below 5,000 in 2020. Even as sales recovered in 2021, staffing levels didn't.

But restaurants were more successful in attracting staff this summer, with July and August averaging almost 6,700 workers in the sector.

"This summer was better than the summer before," said Court. "I felt there was a larger workforce and a greater depth of skill."

Court said he saw both new faces and people returning to the industry.

Zeng, as well, said hiring was easier this summer.