P.E.I. restaurant statistics show further recovery in June

While the P.E.I. restaurant industry is suffering, it is doing better than the national average.

Statistics Canada released its food services sales report for June on Tuesday morning.

It shows June sales for P.E.I. were down 28.8 per cent for the month compared to 2019, and 23.7 per cent for the year to date.

Nationally, sales were down 37.7 per cent for the month and 31.3 per cent for the year so far, compared to the same period of time in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down restaurant dining rooms on March 17, and restaurants hit a nadir on the Island in April with half of their sales evaporating.

But despite dining rooms remaining closed, restaurants showed an ability to adjust, with many ramping up takeout and delivery service, as well as some patios as the weather improved. That left May sales down just a little over a third, year over year.

Dining rooms reopened in Prince Edward Island on June 1. On July 3, the tourism industry received a boost with the opening of the Atlantic bubble.

Restaurant results for July will be available next month.

More from CBC P.E.I.