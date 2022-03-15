P.E.I. restaurants, customers adjusting to rising costs

A coffee shop in Charlottetown is trying its best to keep its prices the same despite rising costs.

The Shed has had no issues sourcing its ready-to-drink products and coffee beans from across Canada and the U.S. since opening its doors in July last year.

But in January, owner Hai Nguyen was notified by her distributors about an increase between 10 and 15 per cent in shipping fees — the same month Canada's inflation rate hit a 30-year high at 5.1 per cent.

"Now I need to find more local, more Atlantic vendors so then it may reduce the cost," she said.

The Shed has sourced its unroasted coffee beans from across Canada and the U.S., but will now search for local distributors to save on shipping costs. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Supply chain issues due to COVID-19 and rising transportation and fuel prices are part of the problem.

Nguyen refuses to pass the extra charge on to her customers, leading her to test some made-in-P.E.I. products at her shop to see if they can replace more expensive shipped items.

"Because it will cost you less … in terms of operating cost, then I'm proud to use our local product here," she said.

'Prices are going crazy'

CBC News spoke to several customers at Maid Marian's Diner in Charlottetown about the change in price they're seeing on the menu.

Managers of Maid Marians say they've had to raise prices a few times since COVID began, including a big increase just last month.

Their daily specials are now $13.50, up a buck and a half from a month ago.

Beth Whittaker said she understood the increase.

"I've noticed in the stores too, different things, prices are going crazy," she said.

Bob Tait said he hasn't been eating out much.

"Maybe once a week or something. But if you want a meal, you have to pay for it."