Respiratory illness 'wave potentially coming our way,' says Health P.E.I.

As a rise in respiratory illnesses among young people overwhelms hospitals in some other parts of the country, Health P.E.I. says it's starting to see signs of that trend here.

While overall visits to the Island's emergency departments have increased only slightly this fall compared to last, there's been a significant jump in visits by Islanders under the age of 18.

So far in November, Summerside's Prince County Hospital has seen 34 per cent more patients in that age group. There's been a 17 per cent jump at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Health P.E.I. suspects the fact COVID-19, influenza and RSV are all circulating at once is the big reason for the increase.

"We know that this is our first respiratory season [since the start of the pandemic] that we haven't had widespread masking in public. And influenza is here earlier than it is typically," said Corinne Rowswell, Health P.E.I.'s chief operating officer.

'It's going to get worse before it gets better'

At a news conference in Halifax Thursday, the head of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre — the Maritime's dedicated children's hospital — warned that the next couple of months could be challenging.

"Based on what's happening right now in Ontario and Quebec, in the children's hospitals there, they've got the full force of influenza on them. We're just starting to see that in the last week or so here. So it's going to get worse before it gets better. That's what our concern is," said Dr. Andrew Lynk.

Dr. Andrew Lynk, the chair and chief of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, spoke at a news conference in Halifax Thursday. He's worried the situation will only 'get worse before it gets better.' (CBC)

Rowswell said P.E.I. hasn't seen an increase in admissions to either of its pediatric units at the QEH or PCH.

But with staffing and resources "stretched thin" across the province, and patients already facing long waits at emergency departments, she's worried about the weeks ahead.

"Of course we're concerned, whenever we have this wave potentially coming our way," Rowswell said. "Worst case scenario is we have rolling service disruption because we have staff that are ill, or we have too many patients coming to our facilities."

That could mean cancelling scheduled procedures or surgeries, she said, as is happening already at hospitals hit hardest by the surge in respiratory illnesses.

Calls for mandatory masking

It's a trend that's led some physicians in other provinces to publicly call for a return of mandatory mask rules. Rowswell said some Health P.E.I. staff have asked for the same thing here.

"We have heard from staff that do feel mandatory masking should come back in, but at this point, it hasn't been signalled from the chief public health office that that'll be called," said Rowswell.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, is encouraging Islanders to wear a mask, especially when they have cold or flu symptoms, or are recovering from illness.

She's also stressed the importance of staying home when you're sick, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza.

Corinne Rowswell, Health P.E.I.'s chief operating officer, says she's discouraged by the low vaccine uptake among young Islanders, and that getting vaccinated and following other public health advice are the best ways to protect the health-care system. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Rowswell said if Islanders want to minimize the impact of this wave of respiratory illnesses on the health-care system, following that advice is essential.

"I think people are becoming perhaps complacent. They're out and about when they have symptoms because it's not COVID-19," she said. "But it could be influenza which can be just as dangerous for certain people who are immune-compromised or the very young."

Rowswell said she's particularly discouraged by the relatively low vaccine uptake among children. Just 10 per cent of Islanders under five years old have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'd really encourage our parents to make sure their children are vaccinated," she said. "The vaccine is effective, and it's discouraging when you have it available and the uptake isn't there."