P.E.I. Resort Municipality looking for more year-round residents

In the winter, P.E.I.'s Resort Municipality is a sleepy community of about 350, but it almost quadruples in size with seasonal residents in the summer.

Stretching from Stanley Bridge to North Rustico and incorporating Cavendish, Hope River and Bayview along the North Shore, the community contains the landscape that is one of the Island's biggest tourist attractions.

Mayor Matthew Jelley would like to see more people enjoying that landscape all through the year. He said it's a goal council has been working toward for a few years.

"People in Charlottetown, as they get more into their mature years, may be looking to be at a different location and at a different pace and enjoy an active lifestyle in a more rural setting," said Jelley.

"We've seen a number of developments over the last, even, 10 years that have catered to that market."

Island's cities close by

The Resort Municipality is also looking to the examples set by other communities that have played an active role in subdivision development, perhaps by taking on some of the capital costs or leveraging some federal and provincial programs. Council could also work with local businesses to ensure required services and amenities are in place.

"Also, a little bit telling our story, that now in Cavendish you're only ever a half hour away from Summerside or Charlottetown," said Jelley.

"We've got a school community right next door in the town of North Rustico and options for both an English and a French school."

The municipality held a public meeting earlier this week to discuss its future, including the work on an official plan.

