Resort Municipality plans warming centre for future storms, power outages

P.E.I.'s Resort Municipality is hoping to set up a warming centre to better support residents the next time there's a big storm or massive power outages.

Linda Lowther is the deputy mayor of the Resort Municipality, which includes the communities of Stanley Bridge, Bayview, Hope River, Cavendish and North Rustico, and says after post-tropical storm Dorian, it became clear that residents needed more support during sustained power outages.

"We've learned is how important it is to have a facility where our residents can go and get warmed up, get a shower or get some water," said Lowther.

She said after Dorian, some communities were without power for a day or two, others for three or four days — and the only warming centre available to residents in the area was in North Rustico.

Lowther would like to see something set up inside the Visitor Information Centre in Cavendish.

"That's a nice large building, but it doesn't have a generator and it doesn't have a shower," said Lowther. "So we're having discussions to see what we can do to make that building kind of a welcome centre for our area."

Lowther estimates that post-tropical storm Dorian caused $80,000 to $100,000 of damage to municipal property in the area, including the loss of dozens of trees as well as shoreline erosion in a municipal park in Stanley Bridge.

