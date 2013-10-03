Most rent hikes on P.E.I. would be capped at 3% under new Residential Tenancy Act

Residential rent increases will be capped at three per cent per year under the new Residential Tenancy Act tabled in the P.E.I. Legislature on Tuesday.

Under the new act — which has been in the works since 2019 and replaces the 30-year-old Rental of Residential Properties Act — any landlord who applies for a larger increase will also have that capped at three per cent, meaning the greatest allowable rent hike in one year would be six per cent.

Landlords who do not charge the maximum allowable increase each year can increase the rent accordingly if the existing tenant leaves voluntarily.

In September, IRAC had set maximum allowable rent increases — 5.2 per cent for unheated rental units or those heated with sources other than furnace oil, and 10.8 per cent for units that are heated with furnace oil and have heat included in the rent — to be effective Jan. 1.

IRAC's rental caps drew criticism and outrage from many Islanders including the Opposition, tenants, and affordable housing advocates.

On Nov. 3, a bill introduced by Housing Minister Matt MacKay was passed in the legislature, setting rental increases for 2023 at zero per cent, meaning IRAC's proposed rental increases would no longer apply.

A group representing Island landlords expressed frustration, saying they had not been consulted and a zero per cent rental increase cap would be unsustainable given P.E.I.'s record-breaking rate of inflation. The landlords said the cap might even force some people to sell their rental units altogether.

On Tuesday, when tabling changes to the new act, MacKay said the government considered about 250 written submissions, as well as consultations with the public and landlord and tenants' rights groups.

In addition to the new maximum allowable rent increases, key points of the new legislation include:

Landlords cannot charge penalties for if tenants are late paying their rent.

Landlords must return security deposits within 15 days of a tenant leaving if there is no damage to the unit.

A tenant cannot charge a sublettor more than what the landlord currently charges the tenant.

Landlords must give four months notice for evictions without cause, and six months for "renovictions" — evictions for the purpose of allowing renovations in the unit. This is up from two months in the old act.

A preamble to the new legislation affirms housing as a human right.

The new act permits inspections for tenants and landlords at the beginning and end of the lease period, and allows the landlord to conduct inspections mid-term with proper notice.

One significant topic is not addressed in the draft legislation: There is nothing requiring a landlord to accept tenants who have pets, with the exception of service animals.

Earlier this week, the P.E.I. Humane Society reported it was seeing a surge in people surrendering their pets for adoption because they couldn't find affordable housing that allowed them to keep companion animals.