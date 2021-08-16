2 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., potential exposures on 2 flights

Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer has announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to seven.

Dr. Heather Morrison reported Monday that a person between 10 and 19 years old and another in their 20s have tested positive for the disease. Contact tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating.

Both cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, Morrison said in a news release.

Two potential exposure notifications have been issued in connection with the new cases.

People are being asked to monitor for symptoms if they travelled on Air Canada Flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown, departing Aug. 11 and arriving Aug. 12, or Air Canada Flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown, departing Aug. 14 and arriving Aug. 15.

If any symptoms develop, passengers on those flights are being told to self-isolate and visit a testing clinic.

P.E.I. has had 220 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, but only two cases required hospitalization and there have been no deaths.

