Province disputes report saying P.E.I. left millions in COVID funding unspent

The P.E.I. government is disputing some of the findings in a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives that says the province hasn't accessed or spent millions of dollars in available federal COVID-19 relief funding.

According to the report, P.E.I. was one of three provinces not to have spent all the federal health funding sent to the provinces to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report states P.E.I. had $4.3 million unspent as of Dec. 31, out of federal Safe Restart transfers meant to help the province pay for things like testing and PPE.

Without providing any specific figure of their own, officials with P.E.I.'s Department of Finance said the figure was incorrect and they didn't know where the CCPA had obtained it.

"I'm not sure where that comes from," said Finance Minister Darlene Compton, "and I'm a little concerned because I know as a province we probably responded more quickly than most."

No matching funds for municipalities

The CCPA report also said P.E.I. was one of four provinces to have passed along federal Safe Restart funding for municipalities without providing matching funds, something the province acknowledged was true.

According to the agreement between the province and Ottawa, P.E.I.'s allocation of Safe Restart funding for transit and municipalities was $8.4 million, funding that was to be matched by the province before flowing to municipalities.

Lines of cars circle around the COVID-19 testing on Park Street in Charlottetown, one of the initiatives that landed as an unbudgeted expense when the pandemic turned life on Prince Edward Island. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

But in P.E.I.'s case, the federal government apparently agreed to recognize P.E.I.'s existing $29-million budget for municipal affairs — largely unchanged from the year before — without requiring the province to kick in more money.

The report also said the province left $1.1 million in available funding for long-term care on the table, something officials again disputed without providing specific figures to counter those in the report.

"Some of the funds that the federal government is providing — and long-term care is an example — you don't just get the money, you have to have a plan," said Randy Robinson, Ontario director for the CCPA.

Some of the funds that the federal government is providing — and long-term care is an example — you don't just get the money, you have to have a plan. - Randy Robinson, CCPA

"And the federal government has found so far that the P.E.I. government's plan is insufficient" to access all the funding, he said.

Then there was $2 million from the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, which the report said P.E.I. was entitled to but hadn't accessed. Officials said applications were submitted by Ottawa's deadline of Dec. 31, and the province expects to hear back on those applications shortly.

Most of contingency fund will be spent: Compton

Compton said that despite the fact P.E.I. has seen relatively few cases of COVID-19, with no deaths and no hospitalizations so far, the province intends to spend $60 million of the $65 million set aside in its own operating budget for the current fiscal year as a COVID-19 contingency fund.

"We did not have the cases the other provinces did, but we have spent a lot of money ensuring Islanders remain safe," Compton said.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton says a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives doesn't capture all the money her government is spending on COVID-19 relief, public health and vaccination projects. (CBC)

That contingency funding was distributed among 14 different provincial departments, but not earmarked for specific programs. Compton promised there will be a public accounting of where the money has been spent.

As examples of where the money has gone, Compton cited "everything from fisheries to back to school, operation isolation… extension of staff supports for childcare, operating subsidies for transit, funding for broadband access — all of the issues that have come forward during COVID that we know are important to Islanders."

We did not have the cases the other provinces did, but we have spent a lot of money ensuring Islanders remain safe. - Darlene Compton, finance minister

Compton thanked the federal government "for being there for us" and for "all the programs that they've initiated for Islanders."

Overall, the CCPA report states that $1.4 billion has been earmarked so far in COVID-19-related government spending on P.E.I., with 95 per cent of that money flowing from federal government coffers.

That money covers everything from CERB payments to individuals, to federal wage and rent subsidies, to the $4.7 million the P.E.I. government provided to the P.E.I. Potato Board in the first weeks of the pandemic.

Provincial officials said the $1.4-billion figure "sounded high" — but again offered no figure of their own.

Opposition parties decry missed opportunity

Opposition parties criticized the provincial government based on the report's assertion that federal funding that could have been spent was not.

"Premier King's government was very enthusiastic in taking federal dollars for pavement, but for some reason it is willing to leave millions of dollars on the table for important, critical investment in such things as small business, LTC [long-term care], housing, and our post-COVID recovery," Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker said in a statement.

"The federal funding is a major opportunity for the province to fix up a lot of areas," said Liberal finance critic Heath MacDonald, referencing child care, housing and long-term care.

"There doesn't seem to be any plan, vision or ability on behalf of [the province] to see the pandemic as a time to reset, utilizing the ongoing help from the Trudeau government."

More from CBC P.E.I.