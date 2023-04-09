P.E.I. Repair Café planning to return with all the fixin's
Fix-it service looking for volunteers, space to hold event
A service that helped Islanders fix items instead of throwing them out or buying new ones is coming back.
The P.E.I. Repair Café started in 2017, but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It allowed people to bring in items such as small kitchen appliances or clothing and have them repaired. As well, they would help teach a person a new skill set.
Daniel Cousins, founder of the P.E.I. Repair Café, said the goal is to encourage people to repair goods and lessen the environmental impact of throwing them in the garbage.
It also saves money.
"In pretty much every project I work on, the end goal is accessibility and affordability is a barrier for a lot of things. If you can't have access to the basics, things get a lot more expensive."
Cousins said the repair café, which operates with no budget, is looking for volunteers to help with the repairs and for locations willing to donate space for the event.
"For anyone who's interested in volunteering, you don't need to be an expert, you don't need to know really anything about repair. You just need to be willing to learn."
Repairs depend on skills of volunteers
What can and cannot be repaired depends on the skills of the volunteer. Large furniture and complicated items such as antique clocks, for example, cannot be repaired.
Cousins said they're hoping to have one repair cafe per season with the first in late spring. Updates can be found on the P.E.I. Repair Café Facebook page.
The service is free, but donations are welcome.
Repair Café P.E.I. is also hoping to fund a new project to build at least one public repair station with the focus on tech and electronic repairs. The first station is projected to cost about $1,500.
With files from Stacey Janzer
