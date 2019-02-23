New website gives Island tenants legal information in 'plain language'

A new website created by Community Legal Information aims to ensure tenants on the Island know their rights.

The website, rentingpei.ca, provides legal information for people at all stages of renting.

"We believe that people knowing both their rights and responsibilities will just ensure that they are able to actualize them," said Eliza MacLauchlan, tenant support worker with Community Legal Information.

It has information on what to look for in a rental agreement, what your rights are when tenancy comes to an end and what your rights are as a tenant. It also includes a section on conflict resolution.

"So, knowing what their rights are. So you know, you have the right to a certain temperature, or having the right to certain conditions of the home, or quiet enjoyment, those type of things, that's really important," she said.

But, the website also provides information on what obligations tenants have to fulfil, like paying rent on time and following a rental agreement. Failing to do either of those things could lead to eviction, MacLauchlan said.

The website takes tenants through all stages of renting and offers information on resolving conflicts. (rentingpei.ca/Community Legal Information )

All of the information has been compiled from various legislation and put into a digestible format for renters, said MacLauchlan.

She said their work is largely turning acts or regulations that are "written in legalese" into "plain language" for tenants.

Increase in tenancy concerns

MacLauchlan said there has been an increase in the number of calls to her office about rental issues on P.E.I., and some topics are more frequent than others.

"Rent increases [are] definitely something we hear often — about whether [it is] a lawful rent increase or unlawful," she said.

"Other things might be around repairs and ensuring those are done. Also evictions, what is allowed and what isn't and what might be the process for folks if they have been evicted and they don't believe that it was in good faith."

Information on the website is available in different languages. Community Legal Information will be creating a physical version of the information for those who may not have access to the site, or prefer a paper copy, in the coming months.

