New guide for P.E.I. renters provides legal information in plain language

Renters on P.E.I. have a new resource to help them better understand their rights and responsibilities, all in plain language.

Community Legal Information has just launched the new guide, called Renting on P.E.I.: A Guide for Tenants.

"Plain language is extremely important," said David McQuillan, tenant support worker at Community Legal Information.

"The act itself is a legal document, it's not accessible so it's important that people are able to read the information and understand it. Plain language helps with that a lot."

McQuillan said the guide will help tenants struggling with some of the issues caused by the low vacancy rate on P.E.I.

McQuillan says he's now working to get the guide out into the community, into public libraries and other locations. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's always important to know your rights and responsibilities, just knowing your options can empower you to make the best decisions available to you," McQuillan said.

"I think that a lot of landlords on P.E.I. could learn a lot from the document as well, and we are developing resources for landlords as well. Whenever everybody knows their rights and responsibilities, the whole thing goes a lot more smoothly."

McQuillan said he's now working to get the guide out into the community, into public libraries and other locations.

The guide is also available online at rentingpei.ca.

Community Legal Information also has a website that takes tenants through all stages of renting and offers information on resolving conflicts. (rentingpei.ca/Community Legal Information )

McQuillan is also working with UPEI's off-campus housing co-ordinator to share the guide.

"Students, newcomers, seniors, anybody renting can use this document," McQuillan said.

Questions from renters

The tenant support centre was set up in February 2019 to provide tenants on P.E.I. with more help with rental concerns, including support navigating the complaint process.

McQuillan said many of the clients who call the tenant support centre are asking about evictions, rent increases and health and safety concerns.

McQuillan will also be offering free workshops for tenants and landlords. (CBC)

"For example this year we've had over 170 calls just on tenant issues, so I think with the housing crisis there is a lot of interest in this," McQuillan said.

"We have a bit of a housing crisis on P.E.I. and around the Maritimes so that kind of exacerbates some of these issues."



McQuillan will also be offering free workshops for both tenants and landlords, educating them on their rights and responsibilities, both online and in person.

"So that's really the next step is getting the document out there and then starting to offer those workshops," McQuillan said.

McQuillan said a French version of the guide is almost complete, and there are plans to translate it into Mandarin and Arabic.

The guide was created with funding from the P.E.I. Department of Social Development and Housing.

