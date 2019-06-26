600 more Islanders to be eligible for rental support program

Hundreds more low-income Islanders will be able to access P.E.I.'s rental support program after a boost in funding announced Monday.

Housing Minister Ernie Hudson announced another $2 million for the program. That is in addition to $2.2 million added in the budget in June.

Hudson said there are about 800 Islanders currently receiving rental vouchers. The new budget will allow that to be increased to 1,400.

"That will mean that they have their rent reduced to 25 per cent of their household income," said Hudson.

"It's rental support that is paid to the tenant."

One advantage of the support is that it is mobile, he said. If a recipient has to move, that support moves with them.

Hudson said ideally there would be enough affordable units available for more people to pay their own rent, and that the province is working with the federal government, municipalities and NGOs to get those units built, but he said it takes time.

Students are not eligible for the program, and that is something the government is still working on, Hudson said.

"Housing, it shouldn't be a deterrent … for us to be able to attract students to come and study post-secondary in P.E.I.," he said.

The increase in funding was an election promise for the Progressive Conservatives, as was including students in the program.

