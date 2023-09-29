P.E.I. man sentenced to 6 months after rental, construction fraud

A Stratford, P.E.I., man has been sentenced to six months in jail for multiple cases of fraud that left several Islanders out more than $60,000.

Kelly Giroux pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight charges, including five fraud charges and one charge for using a forged document, after defrauding six people between March and September of 2023.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, Giroux took money from the victims for home construction and repair work he never completed, in some cases using the name Mark Gallant.

Giroux strung them along with text messages, made excuses for why he wasn't getting the job done, and eventually stopped communicating altogether.

According to the documents, he took a similar approach to get rental deposits out of three different people.

Giroux advertised the house he and his family were renting on social media and showed it to interested renters, in one case presenting a forged legal document that listed him as the property owner. He took their deposits, but never actually rented to anyone.

"So, the problem is people are desperate. They're looking for a rental property, and what he showed them was property that was suitable for their needs," Crown prosecutor John Diamond said in an interview after the hearing.

"One person was looking for a house so the three or four of them could share it. Another person was looking for a room in the basement. All of this was legit, except he wasn't going to be renting anything to anybody."

They're out there trusting people, and unfortunately not everybody can be trusted. — John Diamond, Crown prosecutor

Diamond says Giroux was "quite organized and he was quite pervasive" in the way he took advantage of people.

"This wasn't a haphazard way of taking people's money," Diamond said.

"They just feel violated. They're out there trusting people, and unfortunately not everybody can be trusted."

'My primary goal is ... to make amends'

Giroux was arrested in September after several people reported him to police and has remained in custody.

He has been sentenced to six months in jail with credit for time served and two years probation.

He's also been ordered to pay back the victims.

Giroux told the court today he plans to start paying them back right away, adding that he's deeply remorseful and intends to be a better person.

"My primary goal is to return to society, to make amends," he said.