Rent supplements to help province 'meet and exceed' affordable housing targets

The P.E.I. government will meet and exceed its target of 275 new affordable housing units this year, according to a news release.

It credits the creation of 230 new rent-supplement arrangements through its family and seniors' housing programs, with helping it meet this goal.

The rent-supplement arrangements were developed as part of the housing action plan that launched in July.

In the plan, the province committed to creating 1,000 new affordable housing units over the next four years.

According to the province, most families that apply to the family housing program pay 25 per cent of their income on rent while Islanders in the seniors' housing program pay 25 per cent of their income on rent.

A scan of short term rentals, such as Airbnb is also underway, "to assess the situation and explore solutions," the province said in the release.

CBC News contacted the province for clarification on the details of the supplements, but has not received a response.

