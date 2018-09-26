Rent increase a 'strange move' during housing crisis, says PC MLA

P.E.I.'s Official Opposition is calling on the province to cancel the rental increases announced Tuesday.

PC MLA Darlene Compton says with the Island's current housing crisis, now is not the time for government to allow the largest rental rate increase in six years.

"I thought it was really a strange move to make. I know it is done through IRAC but as a province we know we're in crisis with the housing situation we've got," she said.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved increases between 1.5 and two per cent.

It said it received seven letters from tenants — flagging issues of affordability — asking for a rent freeze or just a moderate increase.

Landlords asked for bigger rent hike

Letters from six landlords raised concerns about the increase in expenses, including electricity, heat, water and sewer as well as inflation.

They asked for increases between two and six per cent.

"People are struggling and we know we need more rental spaces and for the people that are looking it's just going to even make it more difficult for them to find a place that they can afford," Compton said.

