Rents on P.E.I. could go up by 1.3% in 2020

Rents will likely be going up for some Islanders in the new year.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has set the maximum allowable rent increase at 1.3 per cent effective Jan. 1, it said in a release Monday.

That is a decrease from 2019, when the maximum allowable rent increase ranged from 1.5 per cent to two per cent.

The 2020 rent increase can be applied to all heated and unheated rental units as well as to mobile home sites that are located in a mobile home park.

The amount of the allowable rent increase is primarily based on the 2019 Consumer Price Index for P.E.I., the release said. IRAC also considers the cost of heating fuel — it's down slightly— as well as electricity, water and sewer, insurance, property taxes and Waste Watch collection.

52 submissions

Fifty-two submissions on the allowable rent increase were also received from tenants, landlords and members of the public — up from 13 the previous year. Thirty-four were from tenants and 18 from landlords.

Under the Rental of Residential Property Act, landlords are permitted to raise the rent once every 12 months and are required to provide tenants with three months' written notice before the rent increase can take effect.

Landlords seeking rent increases greater than the allowable amount must apply to the Office of the Director of Residential Rental Property and provide the required information.

More P.E.I. news