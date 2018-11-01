New kidney-care clinic opens at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

P.E.I.'s new $2.1-million renal clinic has opened at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

The 6,000-square-foot clinic features eight patient care/exam rooms, a patient training room and a family conference room.

Previously, the provincial renal clinic operated out of a shared clinic space with four patient-care rooms in the QEH's Ambulatory Care Centre.

The new renal clinic doubles the number of patient care/exam rooms to eight. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

There are more than 1,300 Islanders who rely on kidney services co-ordinated through the provincial clinic, according to Health PEI.

'Reduce our wait times'

Dr. Derek Chaudhary, the provincial renal program medical director, said the clinic will allow his team to see more patients every day and provide them with the life-saving supports they need to manage their chronic kidney disease.

"Our goal is really twofold — to improve the experience the patient has here, to help them, and also to reduce our wait times and get people through our clinic better, so this is definitely a positive step."

Matthew MacFarlane, a kidney disease patient, said the clinic will help accommodate patients with diverse needs.

"Every kidney patient has a different need depending on where he or she is with the disease, so by having a full-service clinic like this for patients to come into and get the care that they need will improve the outcomes I'm sure."

