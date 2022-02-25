P.E.I. liquor stores pulling Russian vodka over Ukraine invasion
Russian Standard Vodka is the only Russian sourced product sold in P.E.I. liquor stores
The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission has decided to take vodka made in Russia off its shelves amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.
"Social and corporate responsibility is at the heart of the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission," the liquor commission said in a statement to CBC News.
"Due to extremely disheartening events occurring in Eastern Europe, the PEILCC has removed Russian Standard Vodka — its only Russian sourced product — from its shelves."
This move is being seen in other provinces.
Ontario's minister of finance directed its provincial liquor control board on Friday to pull all alcohol produced in Russia from its store shelves.
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation and the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation also removed Russian Standard vodka from their shelves.
On Friday, Islanders with connections to Ukraine expressed fears for their loved ones back home. They are planning to show their support for Ukraine at an event this weekend in Charlottetown. Organizers are still working out the details of the event.
