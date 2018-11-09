5 fun things to do this Remembrance Day weekend

Sunday you'll want to set aside time to remember veterans who fought for Canadians' extraordinary rights and freedoms.

Visit a ceremony at a community cenotaph, or take a quiet moment of personal remembrance — one great spot to do that is the window exhibit at the City of Charlottetown's planning and heritage department at 233 Queen Street. It's called Picturing A City: We Remember Them, and features artifacts and photographs of Charlottetown and its citizens during the the First World War.

And there are lots of fun things to do too. Here are some choices, enjoy!

1. Paper Lions

Friday night at 7:30 at the P.E.I. Brewing Company, Paper Lions is putting on what they call a "Super Show" — it'll be their first full show on P.E.I. in more than two years.

The band's rhythmic indie pop will get your blood pumping, and their live shows are always fun, with a surprise or two to make you smile.

Calm Baretta, Vince the Messenger, Lil' Slime and Marquis and the Sound will all open.

Tickets are $42 (fees and taxes in), get them here.

2. Music at the Trailside

The weather might be cooling down but things are still happenin' at The Trailside Café in Mount Stewart, P.E.I.

Saturday night, P.E.I. indie-pop artist Dylan Menzie performs. Tickets are $25 plus tax — get them here. More info on Facebook.

Then Sunday evening, enjoy a triple bill with 3 separate acts — Charlottetown singer-songwriter Brielle Ansems, indie folk artist Anya, and guitarist-songwriter Pete Richards. Tickets are $20 and can be found here.

3. Craft fairs

53 years and counting! The P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas Craft Fair features more than 40 vendors. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Crafts Council )

There are several craft fairs happening this weekend — visit one or make the rounds.

The P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas Fair started Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. It's the longest-running craft fair on the Island at 55 years, and showcases local artisans. It's at the Delta hotel and admission is $4.

The huge fair at Three Oaks Senior High in Summerside is Saturday and Sunday. Check out the extensive school renovations while you shop from 160 vendors. Admission is $3.

York Point Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there's no admission.

And the Wheatley River WI Christmas Fair is Saturday at the Wheatley River Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $2. If you get hungry, you're in luck because they'll have a lunch for $5.

4. Military open house

'We'll also have the robots and other things on display,' says base commander Lt.-Col. Jason Gale. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

Soldiers from the region have built a temporary 600-person camp at Slemon Park — where the Canadian Forces Base used to be — and are inviting Islanders to come check it out.

The soldiers are practising so if they're called on to deploy quickly, they can move anywhere in the world and be self-sufficient.

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. come by for a guided tour, where you'll see their barracks, military vehicles and all the gear.

5. Remembrance Day music

Don Fraser will direct Choral Music in Remembrance Sunday night at 7:30 at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown. (Confederation Centre of the Arts/Facebook)

The Confederation Centre's adult choir the Confederation Singers and the centre's Youth Chorus present a Remembrance Day concert of choral music and readings in honour of Canada's war veterans. It's at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Choral Music In Remembrance "offers an evening of thought-provoking poetry complemented by apt selections of choral music," says choral music director Don Fraser.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

More P.E.I. news