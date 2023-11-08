Wide variety of Remembrance Day events planned for P.E.I.

Cities, towns and villages across Prince Edward Island will be hosting Remembrance Day events this weekend. We checked in with many of the organizers to bring you a list of most of them. Contact the P.E.I. Command Royal Canadian Legion if you are looking for more details about events in your area.

Belfast

Members of the public are welcome to attend two commemorations being held in Belfast. There will be an event at the St. Michael's Catholic Parish Church cenotaph in Iona at 10:15 a.m., followed by a program at St. John's Presbyterian Church cenotaph at 11 a.m.

Borden-Carleton

An outdoor ceremony will start at 10:40 a.m. in front of the cenotaph at the Borden-Carleton Legion. All are welcome to attend a light lunch inside the legion afterward.

Cardigan

The annual ceremony will be held at the Cardigan cenotaph at 11 a.m. Then veterans and legion members are invited to All Saints Catholic Parish Church for refreshments.

Charlottetown

The public is invited to gather at the cenotaph outside Province House at 10:45 a.m. for the provincial commemoration of Remembrance Day. There will be a parade including veterans, military members and police, and the program includes dignitaries laying wreaths, prayers, and the traditional military music.

Cornwall

The ceremony at the Clyde River cenotaph at 718 Clyde River Rd. will begin at 10:50 a.m. Afterward, all are welcome to attend a reception at the Kingston Legion.

Ellerslie/Lennox Island

All are welcome to take part in a commemoration at the Ellerslie Legion at 10 a.m.

Participants will then move to Lennox Island for another ceremony.

Following the Lennox Island event, a small ceremony will be held at the Mount Pleasant cenotaph.

Georgetown

The annual ceremony will be held indoors at the Kings Playhouse starting at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend a light lunch following the program.

Kensington

A parade will begin from the Kensington train station at 10:45 p.m., arriving at the Kensington memorial on Walker Street just before 11 a.m. for the ceremony.

The surrounding areas of Freetown, Malpeque and Springbrook will also host services. The Freetown memorial will be at 1 p.m.; Malpeque's is at 2 p.m.; and there will be an event at the Springbrook memorial outside Geddie Memorial Presbyterian Church at 2:45 p.m.

A banquet will be held at the Kensington Legion; doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $15, and will be sold at the bar.

Miscouche

Service begins inside St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. There is another service at the Lot 16 Methodist Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by a wreath laying at the Miscouche Legion.

Lunch and awards begin at 1 p.m. for legion members and ticket holders only.

All are welcome to a social which will be held downstairs in the legion, starting between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with oysters, wine, cheese, crackers and live entertainment.

Montague

A ceremony will be held at the Montague Legion cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. with members of the local fire department, RCMP and cadets present. There will be music from the Great George Street Brass Band as well.

Morell

The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Morell cenotaph. All present are invited to Morell Regional High School afterward for tea and coffee. At the high school, awards will be handed out to students who produced remembrance-themed essays, poems and posters for a contest.

Murray Harbour

Ceremony at 3 p.m. at the cenotaph at the Murray Harbour Community Centre.

Murray River

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Rustico

The annual ceremony at the North Rustico Cenotaph starts at 11 a.m.

Souris

The Remembrance Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m., leading up to the ceremony at the Souris Legion. The public is then welcome to head inside the legion for coffee, tea and sandwiches. Later in the day, the legion will host a banquet starting at 6 p.m.

St. Peters

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph at the Courthouse Theatre. Readings and a social at the Dr. Roddie Community Centre will follow.

Stratford

The ceremony at the Stratford Town Centre cenotaph starts at 11 a.m. "Place a wreath, lay a poppy or simply spend a quiet moment at the cenotaph in acknowledgment of the sacrifice of those who risked and lost their lives," the town's Facebook page says.

Summerside

An 11 a.m. indoor ceremony at Credit Union Place is open to everyone. People who wish to visit the cenotaph on Summer Street instead are welcome to do so. After the Credit Union Place service, all are welcome to the Summerside Legion.

Tignish

A parade will form at 9 a.m. and head over to St. Simon & St. Jude Church for a 10 a.m. Mass.

There will be an 11 a.m. service at the Tignish cenotaph, followed immediately by another service on Palmer Road.

A lunch at the Tignish Legion will follow, and there will be entertainment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a banquet meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. dinner at the legion — for ticket holders only. All are welcome to attend the legion's lounge for entertainment starting at 8 p.m.

Uigg

A remembrance ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Uigg Community Centre.

Victoria by the Sea

The regular legion ceremony will be held outdoors at Victoria Community Hall starting at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to head across the street to Landmark Oyster House afterward for light refreshments.

Wellington