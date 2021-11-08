Remembrance Day on P.E.I.: Which services are happening across the province

Most Remembrance Day services across Prince Edward Island won't be returning to their pre-pandemic versions this year.

Some communities have cancelled services, some are holding smaller public services, and some are holding events with just veterans, their families and some dignitaries.

Here are the services happening on P.E.I. in alphabetical order. For the most up-to-date information, contact your local legion.

Borden-Carleton

Outside service only, nothing indoors.

Cardigan

Same setup as last year, a service with veterans, active service members and legion members.

Everyone needs to be fully vaccinated.

Charlottetown

Not open to the public, but will be broadcast on CBC P.E.I.'s website and Facebook page.

There will be dignitaries laying wreaths, prayers, and trumpeting.

Kensington

Not open to the public.

Service will have veterans, legion members, firefighters.

The surrounding areas of Freetown, Malpeque and Springbrook will also be hosting services similar to Kensington's.

Kingston Legion

Service at the branch for veterans, legion members and family or caregivers.

Due to restrictions they are not inviting the public, but there is a plan to livestream the service on the Facebook page.

Miscouche

Service at cenotaph at 10 a.m., one at Lot 16 cenotaph at 11, after that service will place a wreath at the Miscouche Legion.

Roast beef dinner at 1 p.m. and entertainment and refreshments in the lounge at 2 p.m. at the legion.

Montague Legion

There will be two cohorts of 50, mostly veterans.

Must pre-register, as there will not be crowds.

Attendees can register until Nov. 10 by calling 902-838-2351.

Wreaths will be pre-laid.

Morell Legion

Service at 10:45 with 150 wreaths being laid at the cenotaph.

Three cohorts of 50 with everyone wearing masks.

Members of the public may come if they wear masks and physically distance.

The service at Morell Regional High School won't happen, neither will the Remembrance Day dinner.

There will be an honours and awards meet & greet for vaccinated legion members at the St. Peter's Complex that evening at 7.

Souris

Relatively normal type of event.

Remembrance Day parade at 10:30 a.m., cenotaph at 11.

Stratford

People encouraged to visit the cenotaph on their own time, or honour veterans virtually.

No gathering in large numbers.

Annual heroes display begins Nov. 5 in foyer in Stratford Town Hall until Nov. 15.

Bus shelters displaying veterans.

Peace Poppies at the Town Centre, Stratford Library, displayed in windows.

Painted rocks for Remembrance Day, left at cenotaph or around community or at homes.

Summerside

Regular indoor ceremony at Credit Union Place, open to everyone.

Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Entry just before 11 a.m.

Tignish