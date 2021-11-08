Remembrance Day on P.E.I.: Which services are happening across the province
Some communities have cancelled services, some are holding smaller public services, and some are holding events with just veterans, their families and some dignitaries.
Some events are being kept to small private gatherings
Most Remembrance Day services across Prince Edward Island won't be returning to their pre-pandemic versions this year.
Here are the services happening on P.E.I. in alphabetical order. For the most up-to-date information, contact your local legion.
Borden-Carleton
Outside service only, nothing indoors.
Cardigan
- Same setup as last year, a service with veterans, active service members and legion members.
- Everyone needs to be fully vaccinated.
Charlottetown
- Not open to the public, but will be broadcast on CBC P.E.I.'s website and Facebook page.
- There will be dignitaries laying wreaths, prayers, and trumpeting.
Kensington
- Not open to the public.
- Service will have veterans, legion members, firefighters.
- The surrounding areas of Freetown, Malpeque and Springbrook will also be hosting services similar to Kensington's.
Kingston Legion
- Service at the branch for veterans, legion members and family or caregivers.
- Due to restrictions they are not inviting the public, but there is a plan to livestream the service on the Facebook page.
Miscouche
- Service at cenotaph at 10 a.m., one at Lot 16 cenotaph at 11, after that service will place a wreath at the Miscouche Legion.
- Roast beef dinner at 1 p.m. and entertainment and refreshments in the lounge at 2 p.m. at the legion.
Montague Legion
- There will be two cohorts of 50, mostly veterans.
- Must pre-register, as there will not be crowds.
- Attendees can register until Nov. 10 by calling 902-838-2351.
- Wreaths will be pre-laid.
Morell Legion
- Service at 10:45 with 150 wreaths being laid at the cenotaph.
- Three cohorts of 50 with everyone wearing masks.
- Members of the public may come if they wear masks and physically distance.
- The service at Morell Regional High School won't happen, neither will the Remembrance Day dinner.
- There will be an honours and awards meet & greet for vaccinated legion members at the St. Peter's Complex that evening at 7.
Souris
- Relatively normal type of event.
- Remembrance Day parade at 10:30 a.m., cenotaph at 11.
Stratford
- People encouraged to visit the cenotaph on their own time, or honour veterans virtually.
- No gathering in large numbers.
- Annual heroes display begins Nov. 5 in foyer in Stratford Town Hall until Nov. 15.
- Bus shelters displaying veterans.
- Peace Poppies at the Town Centre, Stratford Library, displayed in windows.
- Painted rocks for Remembrance Day, left at cenotaph or around community or at homes.
Summerside
- Regular indoor ceremony at Credit Union Place, open to everyone.
- Masks and proof of vaccination required.
- Entry just before 11 a.m.
Tignish
- Same type of event as last year.
- Poppies and wreaths will be sold but there will be no wreath-laying ceremonies in Tignish or Palmer Road.
- People who buy wreaths have the option of taking them home and personally laying them, or leave them with the branch and they will display them with their veteran banners at the legion.
- Church service at St. Simon St. Jude at 10 a.m. — all those who have purchased wreaths will have their names read out.
- The legion branch will be open for the afternoon starting at noon for anyone who wants to get together for fellowship (COVID-19 protocols observed).
- Banquet at 6 p.m. — tickets must be purchased.
