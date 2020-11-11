Remembrance Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Remembrance Day.
All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed
There'll be services commemorating the date across the Island, although this year's ceremonies will be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Schools in the Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board will be closed.
- UPEI and Holland College will be closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Walmart will be closed.
- A number of Murphy's Pharmacies locations will be open at reduced hours. Cornwall, Kinlock, Queen St., Stratford and West Royalty locations will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Parkdale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Kensington will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rest will be closed.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall will be closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart there will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawtons Drug Store in the mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- The COVID-19 testing clinics at Borden-Dickie Road and Park Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Slemon Park clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
