Remembrance Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Remembrance Day, a paid holiday on the Island.
Government offices will be closed Friday for the paid holiday
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Remembrance Day —a paid holiday on the Island.
Ceremonies will take place across the Island in honour of veterans.
In Charlottetown, a ceremony at the cenotaph beside Province House is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. AT.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.
- Schools in the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board will be closed.
- UPEI and Holland College will be closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
- Walmart will be closed.
- A number of Murphy's Pharmacy locations will be open at reduced hours. Cornwall, Kinlock, Queen Street, Stratford, West Royalty, and Central Street locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Parkdale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Kensington will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rest will be closed.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.
- Royalty Crossing mall will be closed.
- Confederation Court Mall will be closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but the Lawtons Drugs in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- All Island Waste Management Corporation drop-off centres, as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre, will be closed. Garbage normally collected on Friday will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 12.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.