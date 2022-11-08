Remembrance Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Remembrance Day —a paid holiday on the Island.

Ceremonies will take place across the Island in honour of veterans.

In Charlottetown, a ceremony at the cenotaph beside Province House is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. AT.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services: