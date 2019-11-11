Watch the Charlottetown Remembrance Day ceremony right here

There will be a Remembrance Day event at the Charlottetown Cenotaph Wednesday which will be livestreamed.

Due to COVID-19, there are gathering limits for ceremonies on P.E.I. Here is what other communities have planned.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be livestreamed here on the CBC P.E.I. website as well as on Facebook.

Introductory comments are to start at 10:50 a.m. and will be delivered by Maj. Rev. Dr. Tom Hamilton. Singing of the national anthem will follow.

Lt. Rory O'Donnell, will perform the last post before a two minute silence beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Paula Hamilton will deliver prayers.

A member of the public pins a poppy to a wreath at the 2019 ceremony. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov Antoinette Perry, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, MLA Natalie Jameson and Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown will lay wreaths on behalf of various levels of government.

Stephen Harris, assistant deputy minister of strategic oversight and planning, will lay a wreath on behalf of Veterans Affairs Canada. Wreaths will also be laid representing the Canadian Armed Forces, the provincial command and the Royal Canadian Legion.

CBC will also be carrying a Remembrance Day special which can be streamed on CBC Gem and the CBC News App at 11 a.m.

A Remembrance Day special will also be available on radio at 11:55 a.m. on CBC Radio One and the Listen App.

Remembrance Day special tomorrow <a href="https://t.co/pvckmQAIAs">pic.twitter.com/pvckmQAIAs</a> —@mattrainniecbc

