WATCH: Charlottetown's Remembrance Day ceremony from the cenotaph

Charlottetown's Remembrance Day service is set to begin on this chilly, wet November morning and will be live streamed here on the CBC P.E.I. website around 10:30 a.m. AT.

Participants including local politicians and military representatives will arrive starting at 10:30 a.m., with the service beginning closer to the top of the hour.

The service will be led by Maj. Rev. Tom Hamilton, who is legion padre for the P.E.I. Regiment and leads the congregation at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

O Canada will be played as well as The Last Post. Following that, there will be two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., then prayers and laying of wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph.

The service usually concludes at around 11:30 a.m.