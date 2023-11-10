Content
WATCH: Charlottetown's Remembrance Day ceremony from the cenotaph

Charlottetown's Remembrance Day service is a few hours away from beginning on this chilly, wet November morning. It will be live streamed here on the CBC P.E.I. website around 10:30 a.m. AT. 

The annual service in Charlottetown will be led by Maj. Rev. Tom Hamilton

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Hundreds gather on the grounds in front of P.E.I. province house, in front of the cenotaph, to pay their respects during Remembrance Day.
Hundreds gathered in Charlottetown during the Remembrance Day ceremony in November 2022. (Emily Benoit/CBC)

Charlottetown's Remembrance Day service is set to begin on this chilly, wet November morning and will be live streamed here on the CBC P.E.I. website around 10:30 a.m. AT. 

Participants including local politicians and military representatives will arrive starting at 10:30 a.m., with the service beginning closer to the top of the hour.

The service will be led by Maj. Rev. Tom Hamilton, who is legion padre for the P.E.I. Regiment and leads the congregation at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown.

O Canada will be played as well as The Last Post. Following that, there will be two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., then prayers and laying of wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph. 

The service usually concludes at around 11:30 a.m.

