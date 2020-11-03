Smaller, private service for Remembrance Day in Charlottetown

There will be a smaller-than-usual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Charlottetown cenotaph.

Typically, there are thousands in attendance for the service held downtown but it is not open to the public this year. Because of COVID-19, some communities have cancelled services altogether, while some are holding smaller public services, and some are holding events with just veterans, their families and dignitaries.

Here is a list of services happening across the province.

Charlottetown's Remembrance Day ceremony will be live streamed here on the CBC P.E.I. website as well as on our Facebook page around 10:30 a.m. AT.

2021 Memorial Cross Mother

Participants including local politicians and military representatives will arrive starting at 10:30.

The service will begin at 10:50, led by Maj. Rev. Tom Hamilton, who is Legion padre for the P.E.I. Regiment and leads the congregation at St. Mark's Presbyterian church in Charlottetown.

Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m., followed by prayer and laying of wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph.

Hamilton's speech will focus on Canadian peacekeepers who patrolled what was called the "green line" between hostile forces in Cyprus in the 1960s and 70s, particularly Master Cpl. John McInnis from Charlottetown, who served in both the army and navy and had been posted to units across Canada.

McInnis died in 1980 on his third deployment to Cyprus, hours before he was to finish his mission and board a plane to return home to P.E.I.

His brother, retired captain Jim McInnis, will lay a wreath on behalf of his mother Winnifred McInnis, this year's Memorial Cross Mother for P.E.I.

The service is scheduled to wrap up by 11:30 a.m.

CBC will also be carrying a Remembrance Day special which can be streamed on CBC Gem and the CBC News app.