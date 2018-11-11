Remembrance Day 2018: Islanders share touching tributes to veterans

Remembrance Day is a time for Canadians to reflect and honour those who have served the country, those who were lost and those continuing to serve.

Islanders participated in Remembrance Day ceremonies in communities across the province, and even took to social media to share some of their lasting images of the day.

Some shared photos of people in their family who they're thinking about today as well as of the services held across the province.

A great poem from Ava Jenkins read at the North Shore Cenotaph. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ocean100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ocean100</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlCadets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlCadets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VolunteerPE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VolunteerPE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pn4FULUNEi">pic.twitter.com/Pn4FULUNEi</a> —@creamerD8

On <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RememberanceDay2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RememberanceDay2018</a>, I remember by maternal grandfather Michael Pineau (1893-1986) from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> who fought for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canada</a> and was wounded in France during the First World War. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://t.co/td46o9Og75">pic.twitter.com/td46o9Og75</a> —@BrianCormier

To honour the sacrifice and service of those who fought, the city of Charlottetown partnered with the Prince Edward Island Museum to create an exhibit depicting the city and its citizens during the war.

The exhibit is the latest in a photo series that showcases the city's history. The display is in the storefront windows of the planning and heritage department at 233 Queen Street.

It runs until December 11.

This photograph is from Charlottetown’s Dorothy Forsythe Collection and will be featured in the exhibit Picturing A City: We Remember Them, that runs from November 10 to December 11. The photo includes East Royalty resident, F I Andrew, OBE, who entered the war at 17 in 1915 and served in some of the bloodiest battles of the First World War (front, left). (Submitted by the City of Charlottetown)

Thank you. I will <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RememberThem?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RememberThem</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lestweforget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lestweforget</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Charlottetown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Charlottetown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cenotaph?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cenotaph</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Veterans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Veterans</a> <a href="https://t.co/3mQH8hO8Ej">pic.twitter.com/3mQH8hO8Ej</a> —@TrishaBourque

Private Alexander Pope Nicholson, b. Sept 30, 1894, d. Sept 27, 1916. Buried at Regina Trench Cemetery, near Courcelette, France. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://t.co/wTyxfgr5G6">pic.twitter.com/wTyxfgr5G6</a> —@PEI_MelanieRae

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRembers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/5DivSoldiers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#5DivSoldiers</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExNIHILOSAPPER18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExNIHILOSAPPER18</a> take a pause from exercise activities to attend Remembrance Day services across <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> to honour the brave men and women that have answered the call to arms in support of <a href="https://twitter.com/CFOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFOperations</a> throughout our history. <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianArmy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianArmy</a> <a href="https://t.co/bTGq4cqFSp">pic.twitter.com/bTGq4cqFSp</a> —@5CdnDiv

Wherever you may be at the 11th hour on this 11th day of the 11th month... take the time to remember....<br><br>On behalf of the members of the RCMP on Prince Edward Island, Thank you to all the service women and men, past, present and future. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://t.co/0ZdGmAFppb">pic.twitter.com/0ZdGmAFppb</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Charlottetown Remembers. On 11/11 11:11, we stop to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RemembranceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RemembranceDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaRemembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaRemembers</a> <a href="https://t.co/bzi3QjLTvH">pic.twitter.com/bzi3QjLTvH</a> —@jmweb

