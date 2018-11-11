Skip to Main Content
Remembrance Day 2018: Islanders share touching tributes to veterans
Remembrance Day 2018: Islanders share touching tributes to veterans

Remembrance Day is a day for Canadians to reflect and honour those who have served their country, those who were lost and those continuing to serve.

Islanders took to social media before and after the ceremony to honour veterans on Remembrance Day

Many people attended the Remembrance Day ceremony downtown. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Remembrance Day is a time for Canadians to reflect and honour those who have served the country, those who were lost and those continuing to serve.

Islanders participated in Remembrance Day ceremonies in communities across the province, and even took to social media to share some of their lasting images of the day.

Some shared photos of people in their family who they're thinking about today as well as of the services held across the province.

To honour the sacrifice and service of those who fought, the city of Charlottetown partnered with the Prince Edward Island Museum to create an exhibit depicting the city and its citizens during the war.

The exhibit is the latest in a photo series that showcases the city's history. The display is in the storefront windows of the planning and heritage department at 233 Queen Street.

It runs until December 11.

This photograph is from Charlottetown’s Dorothy Forsythe Collection and will be featured in the exhibit Picturing A City: We Remember Them, that runs from November 10 to December 11. The photo includes East Royalty resident, F I Andrew, OBE, who entered the war at 17 in 1915 and served in some of the bloodiest battles of the First World War (front, left). (Submitted by the City of Charlottetown)

