A glimpse at Remembrance Day in Charlottetown

Here is a look at the ceremony Friday morning, including veterans and their families, as well as the crowd who'd come to pay their respects.

Friday's ceremony was the first public service in years, due to COVID-19

CBC News ·
(Emily Benoit/CBC)

Many gathered in Charlottetown for the first time in years to reflect on the service and sacrifice made by Prince Edward Island veterans.

(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
(Emily Benoit/CBC)
