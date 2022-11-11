A glimpse at Remembrance Day in Charlottetown

Many gathered in Charlottetown for the first time in years to reflect on the service and sacrifice made by Prince Edward Island veterans.

Here is a glimpse at the ceremony Friday morning, including veterans and their families, as well as the crowd who'd come to pay their respects.

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)

(Emily Benoit/CBC)