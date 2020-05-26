Some P.E.I. churches preparing for religious gatherings in the next phase
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer says guidelines being worked on
Religious gatherings are expected to be permitted again starting on June 1 as part of P.E.I.'s third phase of public health restrictions being eased.
They will be limited to indoor gatherings of no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings of no more than 20.
Some church officials say they don't expect to reopen their doors until there are more guidelines in place.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said during the daily briefing on Tuesday that faith gathering guidance was in progress.
"It's a real need out there to address the faith gatherings," Morrison said. "We've heard from many individuals and faith leaders about that importance but trying to balance that risk as we go forward."
Vulnerable population
Some church officials say they don't expect to reopen their doors until the capacity limits are raised.
Rev. David Campbell, minister at Park Royal United Church in Charlottetown, said the usual Sunday services in particular can draw hundreds of people. Co-ordinating a service for so few doesn't make sense.
He said they have been posting sermons online to stay connected and the congregation has been supportive.
"Personally, it's been a flooding of emotions and thoughts and 'How do I do this?" Campbell said. "You know, they didn't teach us in seminary how you're supposed to minister through a pandemic. Nothing like this has occurred for 100 years so it's kind of flying by the seat of your pants."
They are working on a plan to start ramping up what they offer, Campbell said, not just for the church services but for those who use the community space.
"This is more than just a place of worship, it's a place of community," Campbell said.
"Several groups come and rent space from us so we need to also have plans as to how they can potentially meet in the various areas of our building here."
Smaller groups
Richard Grecco, the bishop with the diocese of Charlottetown, said some smaller Catholic churches do plan to go ahead with daily masses during the week in Phase 3.
"I think our people, their hearts are aching right now to return because this is a time when nerves are frayed, patience is needed and so is hope," Grecco said.
"For a huge proportion of people on this Island, they find all of that in their church or their mosque or their synagogue and those items of addressing hope and perseverance and patience, they find that sustenance in their faith community — so yeah, we are anxious to get back to church."
They have been working on an internal document, Grecco said, that has been handed out to priests to follow for those initial masses.
For example, only every third pew will be used, the communion will be placed in people's hands and hymn books won't be used.
Another big change Grecco anticipates is no more congregational singing.
"As has been explained, droplets are pretty dangerous," Grecco said. "Even though our people will be seated more than six feet apart, I think song could be dangerous in a church gathering so we won't be doing that. So those are some of the things that our people need to be prepared for."
He expects to update the document when the official guidelines come from the Chief Public Health Office.
It may be a bit of a shock when people do begin to return, Grecco said, but he hopes people can be assured that officials are doing all they can to ensure their safety and abide by public health regulations.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Steve Bruce
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.