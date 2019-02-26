Autism society member 'super glad' about relaxed performance of Anne

The Charlottetown Festival will offer two relaxed performances of Anne of Green Gables: The Musical this summer, especially designed for people with sensitivities to sensory stimuli.

The offerings are part of initiatives to make Confederation Centre a more accessible space.

"Not everyone experiences visual and auditory stimuli or public spaces the same way," said Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy in a news release.

"With a few adjustments to the intensity of light, sound, and theatre protocols, we can ensure that even more people have the opportunity to comfortably share in the experience of this iconic story."

Some of the changes include

House lights will be dimmed, but remain on.

Overall volume of the performance will be lower.

Strobe lighting will be removed, as will the pistol shot to start the egg and spoon race.

There will also be some loosening of etiquette in the theatre. Audience members will be allowed to come and go during the performance as they need to, with a special calm area for people who need it. Talking will also be allowed in the theatre as will the use of support technology such as tablets and phones.

The Charlottetown Festival is presenting the shows with the support of the Autism Society of P.E.I.

"I am super glad that the Centre is helping me be able to go see Anne of Green Gables!" said Luc Mcquaid, a 15-year-old member of the society.

"We are so excited that they are taking the trouble to accommodate this community of people."

The festival says the performances will be suitable not just for people on the autism spectrum, but also those with sensory and communicative disorders or learning disabilities; people with Tourette's syndrome; someone who might need to move often due to chronic pain or to use the facilities, or even parents with toddlers.

