Autism society member 'super glad' about relaxed performance of Anne
Performances will include changes to light and sound, with loosened etiquette in the theatre
The Charlottetown Festival will offer two relaxed performances of Anne of Green Gables: The Musical this summer, especially designed for people with sensitivities to sensory stimuli.
The offerings are part of initiatives to make Confederation Centre a more accessible space.
"Not everyone experiences visual and auditory stimuli or public spaces the same way," said Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy in a news release.
"With a few adjustments to the intensity of light, sound, and theatre protocols, we can ensure that even more people have the opportunity to comfortably share in the experience of this iconic story."
Some of the changes include
- House lights will be dimmed, but remain on.
- Overall volume of the performance will be lower.
- Strobe lighting will be removed, as will the pistol shot to start the egg and spoon race.
There will also be some loosening of etiquette in the theatre. Audience members will be allowed to come and go during the performance as they need to, with a special calm area for people who need it. Talking will also be allowed in the theatre as will the use of support technology such as tablets and phones.
The Charlottetown Festival is presenting the shows with the support of the Autism Society of P.E.I.
"I am super glad that the Centre is helping me be able to go see Anne of Green Gables!" said Luc Mcquaid, a 15-year-old member of the society.
"We are so excited that they are taking the trouble to accommodate this community of people."
The festival says the performances will be suitable not just for people on the autism spectrum, but also those with sensory and communicative disorders or learning disabilities; people with Tourette's syndrome; someone who might need to move often due to chronic pain or to use the facilities, or even parents with toddlers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.