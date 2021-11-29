Rudolph and friends get pre-flight checkups at Atlantic Vet College

Santa's reindeer are ready for their big night after getting a clean bill of health from staff at the Atlantic Vet College and UPEI.

Though AVC doesn't normally share patient information, Santa felt it was in the public interest to know their flight status leading up to Christmas Eve.

Nine reindeer got a check up last weekend: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen — and Rudolph, of course.

"Santa wants to make sure, like any good owner, that his animals are in top shape and can do their job. And so every year he takes them to a veterinarian," said Dr. John VanLeeuwen, interim dean at AVC.

VanLeeuwen said they did physical exams on the reindeer, including listening to their hearts, lungs and stomachs. Their legs were checked for injuries.

Their eyes and ears got some special attention so they could find their way to everyone's house.

As for Rudolph's shiny red nose, VanLeeuwen said they had to bring in someone with expertise.

Rudolph's nose got some special attention from a UPEI chemistry professor. (Source: Rankin/Bass Productions/NBC)

Brian Wagner, a UPEI chemistry professor specializing in bioluminescence, double-checked to make sure Rudolph's nose was functioning properly.

"He's very familiar with how things in nature can give off light, so he was able to help us out with checking in on it. And then we have some biomedical engineers at the university, as well, who gave Brian a hand and made sure everything was working properly."

The reindeer also got a grooming, so they'll look good and feel good for their annual long-distance flight.

"With sleek hair, everything moving in the right direction through the air, they'd minimize their resistance going through the air, and it takes less effort. So then they'll get to their destinations more efficiently and look their best," VanLeeuwen said.

As for how these particular reindeer fly? That's a secret.

Interim dean Dr. John VanLeeuwen was pretty thrilled to meet a jolly new client. (University of Prince Edward Island)

"That was one of the conditions on checking them. We had to assure Santa we were not going to give that secret away," VanLeeuwen said.

The reindeer fell had a great time on P.E.I. They enjoyed the Island's pasture lands, and even got to the beach, which as winter animals they enjoyed — even in the cold.

Naughty or nice list?

The vet college did the work for free, and are hoping that puts them on the nice list.

VanLeeuwen said meeting Santa was a thrill.

Rudolph and his red nose are doing well, according to vets. (Katherine Holland/CBC)

"One of the jolliest people we can ever know and think of, and I'm hoping to meet him again some day," he said.

The vet college says they have cleared the nine reindeer for flight on Christmas Eve.

VanLeeuwen encourages anyone wanting to help boost the reindeer's nutrition through the night to leave them carrots or an apple.