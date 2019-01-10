Registered nurse vacancies at Western Hospital all filled

For the first time in several years all the registered nurse positions at P.E.I.'s Western Hospital in Alberton have been filled.

In a news release, the province said the recruitment initiative was a joint effort by Health PEI and the Recruitment and Retention Secretariat in the Department of Health.

"This is great news for Western Hospital and the people in the communities who rely on health care services from the staff there," said Health Minister James Aylward in the release.

In all, 12 vacancies were filled in the last year.

The province noted nurses are the largest group of health care providers on the Island, with about 2,000 RNs, nurse practitioners and licensed practical nurses.

