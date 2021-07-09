P.E.I. has hired 101 registered nurses this year, but 75 vacancies remain
Health PEI says 101 registered nurses have been hired since January.
Many of the new hires have already begun work
That includes 76 new graduates under the province's nursing recruitment incentive program, eight other graduates and 17 registered nurses who are relocating to P.E.I. from other provinces.
Health PEI said many of the new hires have started work already, and more will start in the coming weeks.
There have been 25 departures since January, including six retirements.
Officials say there are still 75 vacancies remaining.
They noted the province is investing $1.5 million to establish a multi-year recruitment and retention program to attract, retain, and develop nursing professionals on P.E.I.
