Questions about electoral reform? Referendum commissioner available to answer them

Islanders who still have questions about electoral reform can stop by the office of P.E.I.'s referendum commissioner Saturday and Monday to get them answered.

In addition to voting in the election on Tuesday, Islanders will be voting in a referendum on mixed member proportional representation.

Referendum commissioner Gerard Mitchell has been holding information sessions for months in communities across the Island trying to explain how that kind of electoral system would work.

But he says overall the interest level has been low. Audience attendance ranged from two to 80.

Mitchell said with just a few days left before Islanders cast their ballots, he wants to make sure anyone who still has questions has a chance to get answers.

'Put a group together'

"It doesn't have to be one-on-one. They can come and put a group together and come in and sit around and we can talk about it. I'm quite happy to. I'd be more happy, in fact, if I had a group rather than one or two people."

Mitchell will be answering questions at the referendum office at 149 Kent St. from 10 a.m. until noon and from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

He said anyone who can't make it into his office can call him at 902-213-0475.

More P.E.I. news