Yes and No sides get $75K each to advertise their referendum choice

Two groups have been approved to handle advertising for the referendum on P.E.I.'s system of voting.

The referendum question will be included on a ballot in the next provincial election, which will happen sometime within the next eight months.

Islanders will be asked whether P.E.I. should change to a mixed member proportional voting system from the traditional first-past-the-post.

The two groups will represent the Yes and No sides. They will each get $75,000 from government to pay for advertising to promote their option.

The two groups are called "Vote Yes PEI" and "No What to Vote."

Information sessions

Islanders can still individually represent a side by being unregistered referendum advertisers and spend up to $1,000.

Referendum P.E.I. has been holding information sessions to educate Islanders on the choices. The next session is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Belfast Rec Centre.

Information about the referendum and the full list of information sessions can be found at www.referendumpei.ca.

