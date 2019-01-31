Referendum period begins tomorrow, defining election timeframe

P.E.I.'s referendum period will begin tomorrow — which means a provincial election will be held within the next eight months, by Oct.1.

An order from the province's executive council, or cabinet, was issued Thursday for the referendum period to begin.

The referendum will allow Islanders to vote on whether they want to switch from first past the post to a mixed member proportional election system.

The referendum is being held the same day as the province's next election.

Sept. 3 last day for election call

All parties have been prepping for an election this year by nominating candidates. Spring or fall elections are most common. Summer is less likely because of the busy farming, fishing and tourism seasons.

What we know is the writ period, or the time between when an election is called and must be held, is 28 to 32 days — so the last day an election can be called is Sept. 3.

During the referendum period, there are strict limits on spending, advertising and contributions by individuals and groups.

Anyone interested in being a registered referendum advertiser must apply to the referendum commissioner's office by Feb. 11. Those approved can share in $75,000 of public money available to each side, if they apply for a share of the funds by Feb. 15.

