Referendum commissioner sought for P.E.I.

The search for a referendum commissioner for Prince Edward Island is now underway.

The commissioner will oversee and guide a referendum on electoral reform in conjunction with the next provincial election, which is currently scheduled for October 2019.

The person, the listing reads, will be a "non-partisan, independent statutory officer of the Legislative Assembly" — similar to the auditor general or privacy commissioner — and will have a range of "responsibilities and powers as provided for in the Electoral System Referendum Act."

Responsibilities include running a public-education campaign on the referendum voting systems, assisting groups with referendum advertising, monitoring compliance under the Referendum Act and announcing final results of the referendum.

Additionally, the successful candidate must be "strictly impartial" on electoral reform and have a "proven track record inspiring public trust and confidence.​"

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 28.

Only 36 per cent of Islanders voted in a previous plebiscite on electoral reform in in 2016. Those who did vote chose mixed member proportional (MMP) from among five electoral models, including the status quo first-past-the-post system. Premier Wade MacLauchlan said the results showed there was no real mandate for change and more debate was needed.

Another plebiscite in 2005 rejected MMP with a majority vote of almost 64 per cent.

The "yes" or "no" question on the referendum ballot paper will read: "Should Prince Edward Island change its voting system to a mixed member proportional voting system?"

