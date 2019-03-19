Lack of rules on referendum campaign signs causing confusion

Weeks into the referendum campaign on P.E.I. electoral reform, the Yes and No sides say it's still not clear where they can and can't put up signs around the province.

Islanders will vote in conjunction with the next provincial election, expected this spring, on whether to change to a mixed-member proportional electoral system.

Officials with No What to Vote — the registered campaign supporting the status quo — said they put up signs around Charlottetown on the weekend and assumed they were allowed, just as candidates' signs are during an election campaign.

"Once we were in the referendum period, I assumed all the same rules as far as signage is concerned were applied," said John Barrett with the No group.

But on Monday, after someone complained to the city about the signs, city officials initially told referendum campaigners the signs would have to come down.

Charlottetown's planning manager Alex Forbes says according to city bylaws, campaign signs are only allowed on city property 30 days before an election.

"So we initially indicated they'd have to meet that [requirement]," said Forbes.

Changed its position

But just hours later after a discussion with P.E.I.'s Referendum Commissioner Gerard Mitchell, the city changed its position.

John Barrett of No What to Vote says he assumed signs could go up because P.E.I. is in the referendum period.

Forbes said the commissioner explained that while the election hasn't yet been called, the official Yes and No campaigns are allowed to advertise.

"A referendum is unique ... It wasn't contemplated in the zoning bylaw as to what you would do in the circumstance of having a referendum," said Forbes.

"When we found out more in detail that the referendum people were out actively campaigning to get their message out, we deemed the signs would be acceptable until the election's called."

'Lack of clarity'

Mitchell said after dealing with the city he reached out to the provincial government, which has now given referendum campaigners permission to post their signs on provincial Crown land right away.

Brenda Oslawsky with Vote Yes P.E.I. says her group held off putting up any signs, given all the confusion around the rules. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Mitchell said what's still not clear is whether other P.E.I. communities will allow the signs.

He said he's called the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities to find out.

"I'm hopeful they'll be able to put up their signs," said Mitchell. "They're doing a survey of the municipalities, and hope to have an answer by Thursday."

Brenda Oslawsky with Vote Yes P.E.I. said given all the confusion around the rules her group has held off putting up any signs.

"There's just a lack of clarity because this wasn't addressed in the referendum legislation," she said.

