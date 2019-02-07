Groups bidding to be registered P.E.I. referendum advertisers

It's only a week into the referendum period on P.E.I. and already two groups have come forward to be a registered advertiser, one from each side of the debate about how the Island's provincial elections should be conducted.

The groups called "No What to Vote" and "Vote Yes PEI" have both been preparing for several months to educate Islanders before their decision. On the ballot in the next provincial election will be a question asking if Prince Edward Island should change its voting system from first-past-the-post to a mixed member proportional voting system.

John Barrett, with the No side, says it's about education. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

"I think that if we're able to educate the population ... it's up to them to make up their mind," said John Barrett, with the No group.

"We're not trying to impose a position; we're just trying to explain what the downfalls could be should people decide to endorse MMP."

The Yes side is also eager to get its side across.

Brenda Oslawsky says she wants to encourage Islanders to move to a stronger voting system. (Brittany Spencer/CBC )

"We're saying there's problems with our current system, and that MMP can alleviate a fair number of those problems, and that we think that Islanders should support a move to a stronger electoral system." said Brenda Oslawsky with Vote Yes PEI.

Still time

There is still time for more groups to apply to become official advertisers. The process closes Feb. 11, after which the referendum commissionaire must decide whether to approve any group.

If approved by Referendum P.E.I., groups have access to a $75,000 pool of public funds that can be used to buy advertising space and pay for campaign materials like signs, flyers and posters or cover administrative costs.

Referendum P.E.I. says if more than one group per side is approved, then the money is split up between them.

Unofficial groups can still advertise for either side, but can only spend $1,000 per person, up to $10,000.

The referendum commissionaire is expected to announce the official advertisers by Feb. 15.

