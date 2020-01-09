220 Red Shores employees temporarily laid off because of COVID-19

Red Shores has temporarily laid off 220 casual, part-time and full-time employees after COVID-19 brought about the closure of the Charlottetown and Summerside locations.

Officials said they were forced to make the "difficult decision" to temporarily lay off the employees, in a news release.

"Suspending our operations at Red Shores was a necessary decision in order to protect the health of our employees, players, and members of the community," the release said.

"It is important we remain closed until [we are] informed by public health officials that it is safe to reopen."

According to the release, all affected employees will be recalled once normal business operations resume.

